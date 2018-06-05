Lancaster County Sheriffs Office: 24-year-old involved in Waverl - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lancaster County Sheriffs Office: 24-year-old involved in Waverly crash dies

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

24-year-old Dylan Lang, of Lincoln, died Friday after his SUV rolled last Thursday, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said. 

The crash happened on Highway 6 near Deer Park Road in Waverly. 

Lang was driving the car, there was one passenger, a 16-year-old also from Lincoln.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the two were in an argument over the volume of the radio, they believe this caused a distraction that lead Lang to veer off the road.

Then, Lang over-corrected into the median, over-corrected again, then rolled several times. 

Lang was life-flighted to the Bryan West hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next day. 

His teen passenger went to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. We have no word on her condition. 

Investigators believe they were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. 

Lang was an organ donor. 

