NASCAR drivers watch crash test

Posted By: Rachael Miner

rminer@klkntv.com

Crashing at 62 miles per hour could have ended very differently for this truck had it not been for those barriers, but crashing vehicles is a regular occurrence at the Midwest Roadside Safety Facility in North Lincoln.

It allows researchers to develop roadside barriers that are more effective at keeping drivers safe both on the highway and on the racetrack.



"You know there's been a lot of hit's I've taken that I'm able to crawl out of the car with a headache and be able to race the next weekend that I know if they weren't in place I probably wouldn't be able to do that," said NASCAR driver Michael Annett.



Annett knows all about crashing into barriers, it's something he's done hundreds of times during his career.

Newer barriers, called SAFER barriers, developed at the Lincoln facility allow drivers to walk away from crashes without major injuries because they absorb energy and slow cars down.

The barriers are now used in almost every oval track in the United States and have saved countless lives.

"I've had some really big hits and gone back and watched the wreck and when you watch how much the safer barrier actually moves and the foam absorbs the car into the wall, it's amazing to me the technology that's been put into place," Annett said.



Safer barriers are not only keeping race car drivers safe, similar technology is used along highways across the country.

Posts along the barriers break away when they're hit and metal is flexible, which slows a vehicle down.

Just like SAFER barriers in professional racing, this technology allows drivers to walk away unharmed from crashes.



"This system is designed to catch your vehicle slow it down gently so you don't get injured and keep it stable so it doesn't roll over or something like that that can really hurt drivers. Our main goal is to really keep all of the driving public safe if they go off the road or if something goes wrong," said Bob Bielenberg, a researcher at the facility.

Since SAFER barriers have been installed in racetracks across the U.S. no professional drivers have died in crashes.

As for highway barriers, the facility continues to test and change them so you can stay even safer when you hit the road.