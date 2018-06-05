New Lincoln resource for people who lost a loved one to drug abuse

There is a new support group set to meet for the first time this Sunday that deals with those who have lost loved ones to drug abuse and need a place to heal.



Brenda Moes helped start the first parents and addicted loved ones support group in Lincoln.

Since then, she began receiving messages from people wondering if the group could be expanded to those who had lost loved ones.



"I had a lot of people reaching out wanting to know if this would be a support group that would be helpful to them after losing somebody to the disease of addiction or to overdose," said Moes.

After working with Roper and Sons Funeral Home, a support group designed for people who have lost loved ones to substance abuse or overdose was born.

"This disease is affecting people all over and the deaths that are occurring, they are happening right here in Lincoln, Nebraska, it's not something that is just happening in your bigger cities," said Moes.

Brenda has partnered with licensed grief counselor Tiffany Eisenbraun to help facilitate the sessions.

Every one provides information and support for those grieving with loss.

The meetings are open for anyone who has lost someone that was related to drugs as long as they are over 18 years old.



"Addiction is a disease. It's a disease just like diabetes is. It's a disease of choice and it's not just a disease of one person it affects the family, friends and communities," said Eisenbraun.

Often times overcoming the stigma associated with drug abuse is difficult to overcome when seeking help.

Brenda and Tiffany hope that this new group will help combat that.

"These are your everyday people, the stigma that goes along with it says you have to meet a certain socioeconomic status to even be affected by this disease and that's not true," said Moes.



The first meeting is this Sunday from 5–6pm at Roper and Sons Funeral Home at 40th and Yankee hill.

The group will be meeting on the second and fourth Sunday of every month.

This community resource is completely free, for more information visit Palgroup.org and click on Nebraska, or go to the Facebook page called Parents of Addicted Loved Ones of Nebraska. If you have any questions contact Brenda Moes at Brenda.moes@doane.edu.