HONU Home renovations

The Mental Health Association is saying thank you to our community for making their dreams, a reality. After getting a bigger house to help 20 people at a time, they needed rooms furnished and people delivered.

It's called the Honu Home and it's located on 56th Street in Lincoln. It's a place to help some people who have had struggles get back on their feet. Last month the only item in each room in the Honu Home was a mattress, but now 12 rooms are fully furnished.



"We decided we were going to do room," says Trish Petersen. "We kind of pulled together things that we already had around the house, so we had some shelving that we weren't using ourselves. This dresser that we have here was donated."



Volunteers had a friendly competition.



"Pretty excited to hear that we had won," says Petersen. "We had a vision and we needed to do a lot of work actually to create that in this room."



All of the rooms are really nice, but the winning team from the Double Nickle Foundation went green adding plants and trees for their theme.



"It also brings growth and the thought of each person on their journey, throughout their life to become better people," says Petersen.



The Honu Home is for people who get released from prison or who have mental or behavioral health issues. Carlos Rodriguez has only been at the Honu Home for a week and he can't believe how nice all of the rooms are, including his own.



"I like this room," says Rodriguez. "It's amazing, it has a good bed, nice furniture. I never expected it to be like this. It's nice, amazing."



Even employees are in shock by the way the community came to their aide.

"These rooms are extraordinary," says Jason Witmer.

While the theme of each room are different, everyone agrees that the Honu Home now really does feel like home for the people staying here.

"Teams that came in made sure everybody wanted to be comfortable," says Witmer. "They wanted everybody that slept in a room to be comfortable, to feel like they’re at home."



12 teams participated in the competition, so there are still eight more rooms that need furniture and decorations. If you want to make a donation you can drop them off at the Honu Home. It's located at 4141 56th Street in Lincoln.