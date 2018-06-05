Silverhawk Aviation Hangar ribbon cutting

Posted By: Kennedy Stowater

Silverhawk Aviation has been operating around ten years, and today they opened their first big airplane hangar.

They started planning this addition a couple of years go.

Mike Gerdes, President of Silverhawk, says a lot of their success comes from having the right people in the right positions.

He says without their 80 employees' ideas and incite, the new hangar wouldn't have come together as fast as it did.