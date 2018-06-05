Silverhawk Aviation Hangar ribbon cutting - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Silverhawk Aviation Hangar ribbon cutting

Silverhawk Aviation Hangar ribbon cutting

Posted By: Kennedy Stowater

kstowater@klkntv.com

Silverhawk Aviation has been operating around ten years, and today they opened their first big airplane hangar.

They started planning this addition a couple of years go.

Mike Gerdes, President of Silverhawk, says a lot of their success comes from having the right people in the right positions.

He says without their 80 employees' ideas and incite, the new hangar wouldn't have come together as fast as it did.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One dead following carbon monoxide leak in north Lincoln

    One dead following carbon monoxide leak in north Lincoln

    One dead following carbon monoxide leak in north Lincoln

    Emergency crews responded to a call at a trailer court on 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway shortly after 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

    More >>

    Emergency crews responded to a call at a trailer court on 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway shortly after 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

    More >>

  • Lancaster County Sheriffs Office: 24-year-old involved in Waverly crash dies

    Lancaster County Sheriffs Office: 24-year-old involved in Waverly crash dies

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  24-year-old Dylan Lang, of Lincoln, died Friday after his SUV rolled last Thursday, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.  The crash happened on Highway 6 near Deer Park Road in Waverly.  Lang was driving the car, there was one passenger, a 16-year-old also from Lincoln. Sheriff Terry Wagner said the two were in an argument over the volume of the radio, they believe this caused a distraction that lead Lang t...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  24-year-old Dylan Lang, of Lincoln, died Friday after his SUV rolled last Thursday, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.  The crash happened on Highway 6 near Deer Park Road in Waverly.  Lang was driving the car, there was one passenger, a 16-year-old also from Lincoln. Sheriff Terry Wagner said the two were in an argument over the volume of the radio, they believe this caused a distraction that lead Lang t...More >>

  • Study says wide-scale irrigation lowers local precipitation

    Study says wide-scale irrigation lowers local precipitation

    You've seen the large sprinklers on farm fields: irrigation feeding water to crops. But do they actually cause less rain in the state? 

    More >>

    You've seen the large sprinklers on farm fields: irrigation feeding water to crops. But do they actually cause less rain in the state? 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.