One dead following carbon monoxide leak in north Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Emergency crews responded to a call at a trailer court on 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway shortly after 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Four people were transported to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak was detected in the home.

Lincoln Police say an adult male has died.

The other three people in the hospital are in fair condition.

This is a developing story.