Demolition of damaged grain elevator in northeast Nebraska set to begin

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) - Demolition could begin later this week of a northeastern Nebraska grain elevator heavily damaged in an explosion last week.

A large crane and other equipment were to begin arriving at the South Sioux City site Tuesday. Fire Chief Clint Merithew says work to take down the unstable structure should begin Thursday.

The blast on May 29 blew a gaping hole into the Andersen Farms elevator and injured a worker. Residents of 26 houses near the elevator also were evacuated and have not been able to return to their homes, as officials fear the 230-foot (70-meter) grain tower could collapse.

Officials say corn inside the elevator continues to smolder.