UPDATE: Demolition of damaged grain elevator in northeast Nebraska set to begin

Demolition of damaged grain elevator in northeast Nebraska

Demolition of damaged grain elevator in northeast Nebraska set to begin

Demolition of damaged grain elevator in northeast Nebraska set to begin

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE

Work to tear down the South Sioux City grain elevator has started, but the more work done to the elevator.. the more un-stable it becomes. 

The South Sioux grain elevator explosion still leaves 25 homes evacuated and without gas. 

However, the PD says they're closer to getting them home safely.

Terminal Solutions has been contracted to tear down the building. The Radcliffe, Iowa company has been working around the clock to prepare the structure for demolition. 

Unfortunately, the fear is that the more work that gets done to the elevator, the weaker the structure gets, meaning the more likely the building could unexpectedly fall.

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon telling us crews are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe. 

"We still have our safety crews from the police department and the fire department scheduled for today and tomorrow. Again, I don't know. So, we're scheduled up just to see how the demolition process goes. But we'll reach out to the families displaced at least a couple times today so they hear it from us direct and don't have to go on speculation," said Mahon.

Once the building comes down, the area will still need to be inspected before it's safe for evacuated residents to return to their homes.

There is a meeting for those evacuated residents tonight at 5:00 p.m. It will be held at the South Sioux City City Hall. Officials will be going over the re-entry to return home. 

Demolition could begin later this week of a northeastern Nebraska grain elevator heavily damaged in an explosion last week.

A large crane and other equipment were to begin arriving at the South Sioux City site Tuesday. Fire Chief Clint Merithew says work to take down the unstable structure should begin Thursday.

The blast on May 29 blew a gaping hole into the Andersen Farms elevator and injured a worker. Residents of 26 houses near the elevator also were evacuated and have not been able to return to their homes, as officials fear the 230-foot (70-meter) grain tower could collapse.

Officials say corn inside the elevator continues to smolder.

