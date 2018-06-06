Nebraska Air Guard gets 1st female commander - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The first female commander of the Nebraska Air National Guard has taken command.

Brig. Gen. Wendy Johnson was installed as commander during ceremonies this past weekend at the Nebraska National Guard headquarters in Lincoln.

Johnson is a native of Elba who enlisted in 1984 and has held a variety of leadership positions.

Johnson will be assistant adjutant general for air as well as commander of the Nebraska Air National Guard, succeeding Brig. Gen. James "Bob" Stevenson.

He's moving to a new post with the U.S. Strategic Command headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue.

