Every Student Succeeds Act implement in Nebraska

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com



The ESSA act was approved earlier this week by the United States Board of Education, and it could see some major changes happening to local schools in the near future.



The Department of Education in Nebraska believes they have answered the call for better education with their plan, the Every Student Succeeds Act, or better know as ESSA.



"How do we think about opportunities and access those opportunities for our kids that might be residing in poverty," said Dr. Matthew Blomstedt the Commissioner of Education in Nebraska. "How do we ensure that they have access for summer programs from Federal lunch programs to other things, but even during the summer ensuring they have access to those sources as well. So tying all of that together and really paying attention to kids in poverty is a part of the ESSA plan but really part of the whole work of the Department of Education."



One of the biggest changes in the ESSA plan is guaranteeing all schools stay above a certain criteria, if they fall short, they'll be financed by title one dollars, that have already been set aside for this reason.



"So I think across the country our plan is unique that we designed a system that's appropriate for Nebraska and we're really pleased that the Federal government has recognized that uniqueness and really approved a plan that's about Nebraska," added Blomstedt.



The Nebraska department of education feels as though these changes in the ESSA plan are wanted by the community as a whole.



"We hear a lot about how things need to change in education we need to be responsive to business," says Blomstedt "and responsive to communities responsive to individuals, we think we're doing all of those things and we think this contributes to those efforts."



They say the ESSA plan will make the Nebraska state education a state leader in the education world.



"I think the biggest takeaway is that we're really leading that Nebraska as a state is really leading and being thoughtful," said Blomstedt "not happy just to sit back and rest on our morals that we're actually we're very thoughtful about making a difference for students in our schools."



Now these plans will be immediately in placed in the upcoming school year.