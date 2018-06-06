Lincoln non-profit providing diapers to young families in need

A Lincoln non-profit is asking for your help.

The Hub held its annual diaper drive Wednesday at the Hy-Vee on 50th and O Street.

The organization works with teens and young families to help them transition into adulthood - and one of the ways they help is by providing diapers.

They say young families don't always have the money to buy diapers for their children, and if they do it can still be a financial burden.

"We know diapers are very expensive and so if we can help with that burden of trying to figure out how to buy diapers... then we like to take that burden away from them," said The Hub employee Lindsey Drake.

This was the eight annual diaper drive The Hub has held.

But the non-profit can still use help in the form of cash and diaper donations.

They offer diapers - as well as the rest of their resources - to anyone age 16-24 free of charge.

The Hub is located at 12th and D Street.

For more information or to donate, you can visit their website: http://hublincoln.org/.