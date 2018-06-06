McDonald's donates to local youth center

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The youth center at Park Middle School is fully stocked with arts, crafts and games. It's part of the Boy's and Girl's Club's summer youth program.

Area McDonald's donated to buy the supplies. It's going to give hundreds of kids a way to stay focused during the summer.

Amanda Garner-Swihart, Interim Executive Director and Resource Development Director of Boys and Girls Club said, "It keeps them on track during out of school time so when they go back to school they're still used to a regular schedule, they're used to participating and enriching activities throughout the day."

"We just got the message from the Boy's and Girl's Club that they needed assistance and we were more than happy to help our community with these wonderful arts and crafts supplies," said Nikki Blitzkie, McDonald's representative.

About 70 kids got to check out the new space. Organizers say the supplies they got will last them the entire year.