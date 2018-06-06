Improvements planned for South 13th Street

The city is planning some improvements on 13th street - and they want your feedback.

Residents got to chime in at an open house at the F street Rec Center Wednesday evening. The talk involved some proposed changes to 13th street from South to K. The city wants to add a center turn lane to help speed up traffic.Traffic experts say it'll make the road safer.

Lonnie Burklund, Assistant Director of Transportation said, "We'll reduce crashes along the corridor. It allows for that center two-way turn lane for those folks who are turning with the various driveways and things to get out of the way of through traffic. So we think it's a good project and a good fit and we're just trying to get folks' opinions tonight on some of those options."

Other improvements would include updating crosswalks and sidewalks, adding more on-street parking, and clearing out diseased trees. A $160,000 grant will help get things underway as early as this fall.