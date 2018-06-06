By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Lincoln Police Department joined the community at University Place Park Wednesday for a little fun at the annual Pop with a Cop event. Families got to talk with officers as they handed out pop, donuts and Icee's.

A few police cars where parked for kids to get behind the steering wheel of a cruiser. Some kids even got placed behind bars in the back seat, all in good fun.

Hundreds gathered for the event. There was a water balloon fight where officers and kids tried to get each other soaked. Officers said the kids won for sure.

LPD and the University Place Park partnered with the Salvation Army to make the event possible.