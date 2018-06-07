$100,000 in copper pipes, damage to Empyrean Brewing Co.

POSTED BY: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com Beatrice Police are asking the public to contact their department if they have any information about Ed Parker. According to his friends, the 36-year-old hasn't been seen in several days. Police have no reason to suspect foul play at this time and have very little information to go on. If you have any information, contact Beatrice Police at 402-223-4080.More >>
POSTED BY: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com Beatrice Police are asking the public to contact their department if they have any information about Ed Parker. According to his friends, the 36-year-old hasn't been seen in several days. Police have no reason to suspect foul play at this time and have very little information to go on. If you have any information, contact Beatrice Police at 402-223-4080.More >>
It happened just before 9:30 Thursday morning at the Country Inn and Suites on 27th & Folkways Blvd.More >>
It happened just before 9:30 Thursday morning at the Country Inn and Suites on 27th & Folkways Blvd.More >>
Posted By Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A local brewing company is out $100,000 after a burglar broke in, looking for copper pipes. It happened at Empyrean Brewing Company building at 7th and N streets. Police responded to a security alarm at the building at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. When police got there, they found a black duffel bag with pipes inside, that the suspect left behind. Officers reported they heard noises in the building, but didn't find the p...More >>
Posted By Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A local brewing company is out $100,000 after a burglar broke in, looking for copper pipes. It happened at Empyrean Brewing Company building at 7th and N streets. Police responded to a security alarm at the building at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. When police got there, they found a black duffel bag with pipes inside, that the suspect left behind. Officers reported they heard noises in the building, but didn't find the p...More >>
The People's City Mission's toss boxes have been around for a few years.More >>
The People's City Mission's toss boxes have been around for a few years.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a call at a trailer court on 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway shortly after 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a call at a trailer court on 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway shortly after 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.More >>
Police say Puttagunta lay down in the middle of the street in an attempt to get the man's attention.More >>
Police say Puttagunta lay down in the middle of the street in an attempt to get the man's attention.More >>
For Husker fans, some football moments are hard to forget. The loss to BYU is still on the minds of many.More >>
For Husker fans, some football moments are hard to forget. The loss to BYU is still on the minds of many.More >>
"We've expanded our search area in the lake. Right now we are using Raymond fire and rescue sonar with their dive boat we're using through game and parks boats with sonar on them and then one of the firemen has a personal one we're using to search the lake," said Malcolm Fire Chief Jim Densberger.More >>
"We've expanded our search area in the lake. Right now we are using Raymond fire and rescue sonar with their dive boat we're using through game and parks boats with sonar on them and then one of the firemen has a personal one we're using to search the lake," said Malcolm Fire Chief Jim Densberger.More >>
The city is planning some improvements on 13th street - and they want your feedback.More >>
The city is planning some improvements on 13th street - and they want your feedback.More >>
Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated storms today...More >>
Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated storms today...More >>