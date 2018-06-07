$100,000 in copper pipes, damage to Empyrean Brewing Co.

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A local brewing company is out $100,000 after a burglar broke in, looking for copper pipes.

It happened at Empyrean Brewing Company building at 7th and N streets.

Police responded to a security alarm at the building at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday.

When police got there, they found a black duffel bag with pipes inside, that the suspect left behind. Officers reported they heard noises in the building, but didn't find the person responsible.

While some pipes were left behind, police said the suspect got away with a lot more.

Wires were cut from electrical boxes, along with pipes from a bathroom and solar panels was taken.

Loss and damage adds up to $100,000, police said.