SUV runs into side of hotel

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

A vehicle ran into a hotel in north Lincoln. It happened just before 9:30 Thursday morning at the Country Inn and Suites on 27th & Folkways Blvd.

Officials say the driver of the SUV lost control, swerved to correct and ended up hitting the building.

The driver was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

The hotel general manager says the guests staying in the room the got hit had just checked out.

Other guests staying near the accident have been moved and power shut off for safety reasons.

No word yet on the cost of damage to the hotel.