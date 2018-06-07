NEB WRES: Burroughs, Green Set for Final X Lincoln Saturday Night at the Devaney Center

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Burroughs, Green Set for Final X Lincoln Saturday Night at the Devaney Center

Nebraska wrestling greats Jordan Burroughs and James Green headline the field for Final X Lincoln, which will be held this Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Four men's freestyle weight classes and three women's weight classes will be contested, with the winners earning a spot on Team USA for the 2018 UWW Freestyle World Championships. Final X Lincoln is one of three events to determine the United States World Team, as other weight classes will be contested on June 16 in State College, Pennsylvania, and June 23 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

In addition to Burroughs (74 kg/163 pounds), an Olympic gold medalist and four-time World champion, and Green (70 kg/154 pounds), a two-time World medalist, World and Olympic Gold Medalist Kyle Snyder (97 kg/214 pounds) and World Silver Medalist Thomas Gilman (57 kg/126 pounds) will also be wrestling to retain their spots on the men's World Team, as will World Silver Medalist Alli Ragan (59 kg/130 pounds) and World Bronze Medalist Becka Leathers (55 kg/121 pounds) in the women's competition.

Burroughs will be looking to represent the United States at the premier international competition (Olympics or World Championships) for the eighth year in a row. He is the reigning world champion at 74 kg, and is tied for second in U.S. history with five total World or Olympic titles. A two-time national champion and three-time All-American at Nebraska, Burroughs continues lives in Lincoln and train at the Nebraska Wrestling Training Center under NU Head Coach Mark Manning and Associate Head Coach Bryan Snyder. His opponent at Final X will be Isaiah Martinez, who won the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament. Martinez, a four-time NCAA finalist and two-time NCAA champion, will be looking to make his first senior world team. The matchup between Burroughs and Martinez will be the final bout on the card.

Green, a two-time world medalist, will be looking to make his fourth-consecutive U.S. world team. He was the silver medalist at the 2017 World Championships, and also owns a bronze medal from the 2015 World Championships. Green also continues to live in Lincoln and train at the NWTC after wrapping up a career as a four-time All-American at Nebraska in 2015. He will face Jason Chamberlain, who spent three years training at the NWTC. Chamberlain, who is currently an assistant coach at Fresno State, won the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament. Green’s matchup against Chamberlain will be the first bout of the evening.

Gilman will face Daton Fix and Snyder will take on Kyven Gadson in the other men's matches at Final X Lincoln. Leathers will face Jacarra Winchester, Ragan will take on Jenna Burkert and Tamyra Stock will wrestle Randyll Beltz (68 kg/150 pounds) in the women's matchups.

Each matchup will be a best-of-three series, and the order of bouts will be the same for the first round and the second round of competition. If any weight classes are forced to a deciding third match in their series, the bouts in round three will stay in order, with a minimum waiting time of 30 minutes from the end of bout two. The bout schedule is below.

The 2018 UWW World Championships will take place Oct. 20-28 in Budapest, Hungary.

Tickets for Final X Lincoln are on sale now at Huskers.com/tickets. FloWrestling will provide exclusive live and on-demand coverage of the three-event Final X series to subscribers. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4, as well as on desktop or mobile web via FloWrestling.com.

Final X Lincoln

June 9 - 6 p.m. (CT)

Lincoln, Neb. (Bob Devaney Sports Center)

Bout Order

Bout One - Men's freestyle 70 kg

2017 World silver medalist – James Green, Lincoln, Neb. (Titan Mercury WC/Nebraska WTC)

2018 WTT Challenge Tournament champion – Jason Chamberlain, Fresno, Calif. (Titan Mercury WC/Valley RTC)

Bout Two - Women's freestyle 59 kg

2017 World silver medalist – Alli Ragan, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Sunkist Kids/Hawkeye WC/OTC)

2018 WTT Challenge Tournament champion – Jenna Burkert, Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Army WCAP)

Bout Three - Men's freestyle 97 kg

2017 World champion – Kyle Snyder, Columbus, Ohio (Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC)

2018 WTT Challenge Tournament champion –Kyven Gadson, Ames, Iowa (Sunkist Kids/Cyclone RTC)

Bout Four - Women's freestyle 55 kg

2017 World bronze medalist – Becka Leathers, Choctaw, Okla. (Titan Mercury WC)

2018 WTT Challenge Tournament champion – Jacarra Winchester, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Titan Mercury WC/OTC)

Bout Five - Men's freestyle 57 kg

2017 World silver medalist – Thomas Gilman, Iowa City, Iowa (Titan Mercury WC/Hawkeye WC)

2018 WTT Challenge Tournament champion – Daton Fix, Sand Springs, Okla. (Titan Mercury WC/Cowboy WC)

Bout Six - Women's freestyle 68 kg

2018 U.S. Open champion - Tamyra Stock, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Titan Mercury WC/OTC)

2018 WTT Challenge Tournament champion – Randyll Beltz, Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Army WCAP)

Bout Seven - Men's freestyle 74 kg

2017 World champion – Jordan Burroughs, Lincoln, Neb. (Sunkist Kids/Nebraska WTC)

2018 WTT Challenge Tournament champion – Isaiah Martinez, Leemore, Calif. (Titan Mercury WC/Illini RTC)