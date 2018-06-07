State Patrol involved in four pursuits in SE Nebraska

POSTED BY: Mark Haggar

June 7, 2018 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol based in Troop H – Lincoln have arrested five people following four pursuits in the last several days.

According to NSP, the first pursuit occurred in Thayer County on Friday, June 1, when a trooper attempted to stop a driver for speeding. Following a pursuit of nearly 20 minutes, the suspect was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot. The driver was found to be driving on a 15-year revoked license.

On Wednesday, June 6, troopers engaged in two pursuits involving motorcycles traveling at more than 90 miles per hour when first spotted by a trooper. One occurred on Interstate 80 in Seward County, the other originated on Interstate 180 in Lincoln. In each of those pursuits, the rider crashed the motorcycle and was injured. Troopers rendered medical aid upon arriving at the crash.

The final pursuit occurred early Thursday morning, when a driver refused to stop for a trooper near 10th and P in Lincoln. Following a pursuit of a few miles, the driver exited the vehicle and was arrested for driving under the influence (5th offense) and other charges. The passenger of the vehicle was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

“Fleeing from a traffic stop is dangerous,” said Captain Lance Rogers, Commander of Troop H – Lincoln. “When a driver flees from law enforcement, they can endanger themselves and others, and the charges become much more serious.”

Each of the four drivers involved in these pursuits was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest and other charges. Additional charges included driving under the influence, drug possession, no motorcycle license, driving on a revoked license, improper registration, and others.