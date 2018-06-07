Police ask for public's help locating Beatrice man - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police ask for public's help locating Beatrice man

Posted:

POSTED BY:  Mark Haggar
8@klkntv.com

Beatrice Police are asking the public to contact their department if they have any information about Ed Parker.   According to his friends, the 36-year-old hasn't been seen in several days.  Police have no reason to suspect foul play at this time or know why he hasn't been in contact with friends or family.    

If you have any information, contact Beatrice Police at 402-223-4080.

