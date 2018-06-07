CHI Saint Elizabeth hospital hosts occupational summer camp

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln students are getting a head start on their careers.

It's thanks to a program at CHI Saint Elizabeth hospital.

Channel 8 eyewitness news reporter Brent Bonfleur has tonight’s excellence in education report.

This week is chi's health occupation summer camp.

It gives students interested in the health care field some in the field experience.

10 students are participating in this year's camp.

We followed around Lincoln east senior Peyton Michaels.

She wants to be a nurse and work with babies.

She got to see Saint Elizabeth NIC–U program, and meet a couple of babies and their families.

She even got some hands on practice, using a stethoscope and taking their temperature.

She says the camp has been a once in a lifetime experience.

"You don't get these type of opportunities. So being able to shadow and actually go into a hospital is just an incredible opportunity. It's been so much fun, I've gotten to see things I've never seen before," said Peyton Mickells a senior at Lincoln East.

The camp is a week long, and students spend several hours a day at the hospital touring the various departments and meeting with staff.

It's the 10th year they've held the program.

CHI says the program is a win for them too.

Some of the students have gone on to be hired after school.

In general, they say it's good to get more young people interested in the health care field as there's a shortage of workers.

As for Peyton, she man plans to continue her education at UNL after graduating and one day work with babies like the ones you saw.