BREAKING: Columbus police officer shot serving warrant

A Columbus police officer is in serious condition after being shot.

He was airlifted to Nebraska Medicine.

The officer was shot last night while serving an arrest warrant.

According to Captain Todd Thalken with the Columbus Police Department, two officers were serving a warrant near 15th Street and 34th Avenue when a man with a rifle confronted them. He said the man shot one of the officers twice. The officers returned fire and shot the man.

Both the officer and the other man were taken to the hospital in Columbus. It's believed the officer was going to be transported to an Omaha hospital.