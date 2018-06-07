Two arrested in connection with bringing drugs to inmate

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Press Release:

June 7, 2018 (lincoln, Neb.) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with officials from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, have arrested two people in connection with the delivery of drugs to an inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

Fred Boye, 66, of Lincoln, was arrested for providing contraband to an inmate. Deb Citta, 54, of Papillion, was arrested for aiding or abetting a

felony. Both arrests were made following an incident at the Lincoln Correctional Center on Wednesday, June 6.

Search warrants were also executed on the homes of Boye and Citta, revealing several items related to the investigation. The investigation remains ongoing.