Award-winning chef Anthony Bourdain has died in an apparent suicide

Courtesy ABC News:

Award-winning chef, writer and television personality Anthony Bourdain has died in an apparent suicide, according to CNN. He was 61.

CNN confirmed his death in a statement Friday.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain was the host of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," which has aired on CNN since its premiere in 2013. The travel and food series, which features cuisines and stories from around the world, has won several Emmy Awards as well as a 2013 Peabody Award, according to CNN.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.