AMBER Alert pursuit ends in Nebraska

Information Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol:

The Nebraska State Patrol says they have recovered a child after an AMBER Alert had been issued in Colorado yesterday.

At around 10 p.m. Thursday, NSP says a trooper tried to stop a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder for speeding on Highway 6 near Sutton.

The driver didn't stop and instead sped off.

The state trooper pursued the suspect.

During the pursuit the they were able to identify the vehicle as being involved in AMBER Alert, which was issued by Colorado authorities at around 8:20 p.m.

Speeds reached up to 115 mph, as the vehicle passed through Filmore County and into Saline County.

With the help of deputies from the Saline County Sheriff's Office, spike strips were used to stop the vehicle near Friend at 10:30 last night.

Troopers took the female driver, 46-Year-Old, Donetta Phipps of Thornton, Colorado into custody and we3re able to get the child, Kyley Phipps.

Donetta Phipps was lodged in Clay County Jail.