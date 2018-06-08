Update: Power outage in South Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Update:

Everyone has now gotten their power back in South Lincoln.

LES believes that a capacitor went down and caused the power outage.

Around 4,000 to 5,000 people are without power.

Those affected are between Old Cheney and Saltillo Road 40th to 74th.

Crews are being dispatched to investigate the cause.

This is a developing story and will keep you posted as details become available.