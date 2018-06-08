Saltdogs sign former Husker and Lincoln-native Hohensee

Posted by: Sports

LINCOLN, NE – The Lincoln Saltdogs announced today that the organization signed former Husker and Lincoln native Jake Hohensee. Hohensee (pronounced HO-en-see) is a right-handed pitcher. The Saltdogs released RHP Leland Tilley.

Hohensee joins the Saltdogs immediately following his senior season at Nebraska. The 24-year-old was the closer for Darin Erstad’s team and posted 13 saves and a 1.05 ERA over 19 outings. He struck out 28 batters compared to just six walks over 25.2 innings pitched. The righty recorded a miniscule WHIP of 0.70.

Hohensee was a starting pitcher before assuming the closer role as a senior. He was 7-3 with a 4.29 ERA over 14 starts as a junior. Hohensee manned the Friday night starter role for much of the season and helped Nebraska to the 2017 Big Ten Regular Season Title.

The Lincolnite struck out 121 batters over 150 innings pitched in his four seasons with the Huskers. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior and was Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on April, 10, 2017. Hohensee was a member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2015.

The right-hander had a noteworthy prep career at Lincoln East High School. The 2013 grad was 5-2 with a 1.00 ERA as a senior. Hohensee set the school record for strikeouts in a season with 89 punchouts over 49 innings. He earned first-team Super State honors from the Lincoln Journal Star as a senior. Hohensee is the second Lincoln East alum to play for the Saltdogs recently as infielder Creighton Wilke was with the team last season.

Tilley pitched in seven games for the Saltdogs and posted a 10.12 ERA. He struck out 16 batters in 10.2 innings pitched but let opponents hit .326 against him. He allowed runs in each of his last three outings. The right-hander is a product of Bellevue University in the Omaha metro.