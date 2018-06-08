LFR and LPD team up to raise money for victims of child abuse

SouthPointe Pavilions transformed into a battleground Friday night.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy food and live music, and also to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center, which provides support and resources to kids experiencing child abuse in Lincoln.

People put their donations in bags, one representing Lincoln Police and another representing Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Whichever side raised the most money got to pelt the losing team's chief with water balloons.

Most people donated to both.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister used fidget spinners to bribe donations, while Fire Chief Michael Despain sat confidently in the shade.

Aubrey Yost with the Child Advocacy Center says every dollar raised is crucial for the organization to continue to serve the thousands of kids they see each year.

"To keep the lights on, to provide the ongoing services to families, to be able to provide resources and make sure we have people to be with them and connect them through the whole process," Yost said. "It's really important."

The competition was neck-and-neck for the most part, with Lincoln Police holding onto a slim lead until the very end.

A late donation on the LFR side was the difference, however, and Bliemeister faced a firing squad of kids armed with water balloons.

No exact dollar figure was given, but the event raised several thousand dollars - all of which will go to the Child Advocacy Center.

For more information on CAC's services, or to donate, you can visit their website: http://www.smallvoices.org/