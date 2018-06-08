Madonna's GOAL Awards recognize, inspire

POSTED BY: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com Beatrice Police are asking the public to contact their department if they have any information about Ed Parker. According to his friends, the 36-year-old hasn't been seen in several days. Police have no reason to suspect foul play at this time and have very little information to go on. If you have any information, contact Beatrice Police at 402-223-4080.More >>
Information Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol: The Nebraska State Patrol says they have recovered a child after an AMBER Alert had been issued in Colorado yesterday. At around 10 p.m. Thursday, NSP says a trooper tried to stop a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder for speeding on Highway 6 near Sutton. The driver didn't stop and instead sped off. The state trooper pursued the suspect. During the pursuit the they were able to identify the vehicle as being involved in AMBER Alert, whi...More >>
A Columbus police officer is stable condition after shooting.More >>
On Thursday night, gamers got to take part in a tournament hosted by Reflex Gaming Center.More >>
Now in its 10th year, organizers say the camp is a win not just for the students, but also for the hospital - with some participants even returning to take full-time positions after finishing school.More >>
Around 4,000 to 5,000 people are without power.More >>
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with officials from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, have arrested two people in connection with the delivery of drugs to an inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center.More >>
For Husker fans, some football moments are hard to forget. The loss to BYU is still on the minds of many.More >>
Mostly sunny & hot today thru the weekend...More >>
