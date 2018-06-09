Storms knock out power for over 1,000 LES customers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Storms knock out power for over 1,000 LES customers

Storms knock out power for over 1,000 LES customers

Over 1,000 Lincoln Electric System customers are waking up without power.

A strong line of storms moved over Lincoln and Lancaster County around 3:30 this morning. The high winds, lightening, and trees falling on power lines has created widespread outages. 

LES says they do have crews out working to restore power to the affected areas.

You can report and outage by calling 1-888-365-2412or on the LES website.

