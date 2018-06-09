Lincoln power outages this morning

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

Crews were out today all around Lincoln to fix the power outages caused by last night's storm.



89 year old Delmary is one of thousands of people who had their power knocked out.



"I went to the bathroom at 3 o clock and before I went back to bed the power went off," said Delmary Wilpshire "and I haven't had any since."



Strong winds snapped power poles like this one on 38th and South, and there were a total of 20 different outages. Lincoln crews spent all Saturday fixing them.



"At our peak we had a little over 2 thousand customers that were out," said Dan Pudenz the Vice President of Energy and Delivery.



Thankfully people like Delmary didn't have to wait very long, because the process of restoring power is done quickly.



"In a typical case we can replace a pole in 4 to 5 hours this particular case may take us as long as 10 hours," added Pudenz.



When the next storm hits and causes power outages like this LES wants you to know what you should and shouldn't do during a power outage.



"So during an outage people tend to check on their food stuff and open their refrigerator and freezers closed it will last a long time that way," commented Pudenz "when you see down wires don't touch the down wires call that into us, if you don't know if it's safe or not and we'll check it out and let you know if it's safe or clear the hazard."



For some Lincolnites like Delmary their biggest worry is what their going to be eating.



"I'm gonna have to figure out ways on how I gonna eat cause it's gonna have to be cold," said Delmary Wilpshire.