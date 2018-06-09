Rescue teams searching for man who fell into northeast Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Rescue teams searching for man who fell into northeast Nebraska lake

Rescue teams are searching Ginger Cove, near Valley, NE, for a man who fell in and possibly drowned.

According to reports the man fell in at around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say he wasn't reported missing until Saturday afternoon. 

Details are extremely limited at this time.

We'll continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

