Final X wrestling tournament held in Lincoln

A strong line of storms moved over Lincoln and Lancaster County around 3:30 this morning. The high winds, lightening, and trees falling on power lines has created widespread outages.More >>
According to reports the man fell in at around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Around 4,000 to 5,000 people are without power.More >>
On Friday, the Lincoln Madonna Rehab Hospital held its annual GOAL Awards.More >>
POSTED BY: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com Beatrice Police are asking the public to contact their department if they have any information about Ed Parker. According to his friends, the 36-year-old hasn't been seen in several days. Police have no reason to suspect foul play at this time and have very little information to go on. If you have any information, contact Beatrice Police at 402-223-4080.More >>
Jensen Park is by 84th and Yankee hill road, it's by the new YMCA and Moore Middle School and will soon become one of Lincolns biggest parks.More >>
Crews were out today all around Lincoln to fix the power outages caused by last night's storm.More >>
The Pieloch Pet Adoption Center has over 100 animals waiting for a loving new home.More >>
"It's an excitement that not everybody gets a chance to do," said Tom Trumble, a private pilot. Soaring in the clouds and taking control of an airplane is an opportunity few kids get to have.More >>
