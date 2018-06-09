Final X wrestling tournament held in Lincoln

Fans from all over the region came to Lincoln to see some familiar faces compete for a spot on the U.S. World Team.



Fans traveled to the railyard in Lincoln to see former UNL athletes Jordan Burroughs and James Green compete at the Devaney Center.

They're competing for a spot in the 2018 World Wrestling Championships later this year.



"I think the great turnout that they had last year made this a logical choice. With two world class wrestlers at Lincoln with James green and Jordan Burroughs all those pieces fell into place and as you can see it's another great turnout," said Willie Sailor, Editor in chief of Flo Wrestling.

Even a group of husker fans from South Dakota showed up.



"I came here last year and the event was crazy with both Jordan and James being from here the hype is so much higher when we're watching their matches," said Bailey Neises.

This event is a great opportunity to showcase wrestling to the next generation of athletes.



"This is what it's about, wrestling at the highest level, and I love it and I think everyone here is really pumped for what we're going to see tonight," said Will Edgar, a wrestling fan from Iowa.



The results are in: both Husker alums, Jordan Burroughs and James Green won their matches.

They'll now compete in the world championships in Hungary later this year at the end of October.