Five homes damaged by BB guns

Posted By: Rachael Miner

rminer@klkntv.com

Five homes in North Lincoln had windows shot at by BB guns.

It happened in the 1500 block of North Cotner Saturday morning.

Lincoln Police say a homeowner found their window had been shot at called police and while police were on scene several other neighbors noticed their windows had also been shot at.

Officials say five homes sustained damaged totaling almost $4,000.

So far LPD does not have any suspects, but anyone with information is encouraged to call crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.