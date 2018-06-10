Five homes damaged by BB guns

According to reports the man fell in at around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.More >>
It happened in the 1500 block of North Cotner Saturday morning. Lincoln Police say a homeowner found their window had been shot at called police and while police were on scene several other neighbors noticed their windows had also been shot at.More >>
Fans from all over the region came to Lincoln to see some familiar faces compete for a spot on the U.S. World Team.More >>
A strong line of storms moved over Lincoln and Lancaster County around 3:30 this morning. The high winds, lightening, and trees falling on power lines has created widespread outages.More >>
The People's City Mission's toss boxes have been around for a few years.More >>
Crews were out today all around Lincoln to fix the power outages caused by last night's storm.More >>
POSTED BY: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com Beatrice Police are asking the public to contact their department if they have any information about Ed Parker. According to his friends, the 36-year-old hasn't been seen in several days. Police have no reason to suspect foul play at this time and have very little information to go on. If you have any information, contact Beatrice Police at 402-223-4080.More >>
"It's an excitement that not everybody gets a chance to do," said Tom Trumble, a private pilot. Soaring in the clouds and taking control of an airplane is an opportunity few kids get to have.More >>
