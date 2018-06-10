Bystanders restrain jewelry store thief, hold him until police arrive

A Lincoln man has been arrested after stealing almost $80,000 in rings from a jewelry store.

It happened Saturday afternoon at Diamond Master Jewelers on North 48th street.

28–Year–Old Quin Howell asked to see a ring.

When the associate pulled out the case to show him he grabbed 18 rings and ran.

Lincoln Police say two DISH Network employees heard a store employee calling for help and intervened, restraining Howell until officers arrived and arrested him.

Seventeen of the 18 rings have been recovered.