Man arrested after stabbing in North Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man arrested after stabbing in North Lincoln

Man arrested after stabbing in North Lincoln

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A 22 year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing Friday evening.
Lincoln Police say they found a 33-year-old man suffering multiple stab wounds in the 2500 block of Theresa Street in North Lincoln.

Officials say he was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, but needed surgery.
Javion Philips is being charged with attempted 2nd degree murder and use of weapon to commit a felony.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.