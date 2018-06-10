Man arrested after stabbing in North Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A 22 year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing Friday evening.

Lincoln Police say they found a 33-year-old man suffering multiple stab wounds in the 2500 block of Theresa Street in North Lincoln.

Officials say he was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, but needed surgery.

Javion Philips is being charged with attempted 2nd degree murder and use of weapon to commit a felony.