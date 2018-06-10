UPDATE: Greenwood man killed in in crash near Waverly

Members of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office say a 51 year-old Greenwood, Neb. man is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash near 162nd and Highway 6 near Waverly.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Seven people were in the other vehicle and are not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Members of law enforcement are restricting traffic in the area and say the road will be closed for a while.

We have a reporter on the scene and will continue to provide more details as they become available.