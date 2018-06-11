Man falls victim to dating website fraud - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man falls victim to dating website fraud

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A 20-year-old Lincoln man reported to police he was contacted by a woman he met on MeetMe.com who told him she was looking for a "sugarbaby." The woman told the victim to provide his bank account information so she could deposit $300 a week into his bank account to "take care of himself." 

Police said he provided the bank information. Then, the woman told him she put too much money into his account and he needed to wire it back. 

He did so, and lost $1,850, police said. 

His bank told police that they've seen similar frauds like this in several states.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Names released in deadly motorcycle crash near Waverly

    UPDATE: Names released in deadly motorcycle crash near Waverly

    UPDATE: Names released in deadly motorcycle crash near Waverly

    One man is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash near 162nd and Highway 6 near Waverly.  

    More >>

    One man is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash near 162nd and Highway 6 near Waverly.  

    More >>

  • LSO releases name of motorcycle driver killed in Waverly accident

    LSO releases name of motorcycle driver killed in Waverly accident

    LSO releases name of motorcycle driver killed in Waverly accident

    "It appears Mr. Corum's motorcycle was in the westbound traffic lane we believe he was passing another vehicle when he struck the excursion," said Sheriff Terry Wagner.  LSO says Corum hit a Ford Excursion carrying seven people nearly head on. 

    More >>

    "It appears Mr. Corum's motorcycle was in the westbound traffic lane we believe he was passing another vehicle when he struck the excursion," said Sheriff Terry Wagner.  LSO says Corum hit a Ford Excursion carrying seven people nearly head on. 

    More >>

  • Bystanders restrain jewelry store thief, hold him until police arrive

    Bystanders restrain jewelry store thief, hold him until police arrive

    Bystanders restrain jewelry store thief, hold him until police arrive

    It happened Saturday afternoon at Diamond Master Jewelers on North 48th street. 28–Year–Old Quin Howell asked to see a ring. 

    More >>

    It happened Saturday afternoon at Diamond Master Jewelers on North 48th street. 28–Year–Old Quin Howell asked to see a ring. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.