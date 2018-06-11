Police report another victim of vehicle wrap scam

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

On June 7 a 32-year-old man told police he was a victim of a scam involving a vehicle wrap.

The victim told police a scammer told him he'd get $400 a month to put a vehicle wrap advertising a brand of beer on his vehicle.

He was sent a cashier's check and told to send a money-gram to pay for the wrap.

The bank told him the cashier's check was fraudulent and he didn't send the money.

A similar scam was reported last week, police said.