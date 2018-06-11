Police report another victim of vehicle wrap scam - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police report another victim of vehicle wrap scam

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

On June 7 a 32-year-old man told police he was a victim of a scam involving a vehicle wrap. 

The victim told police a scammer told him he'd get $400 a month to put a vehicle wrap advertising a brand of beer on his vehicle.

He was sent a cashier's check and told to send a money-gram to pay for the wrap. 

The bank told him the cashier's check was fraudulent and he didn't send the money. 

A similar scam was reported last week, police said.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Names released in deadly motorcycle crash near Waverly

    UPDATE: Names released in deadly motorcycle crash near Waverly

    UPDATE: Names released in deadly motorcycle crash near Waverly

    One man is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash near 162nd and Highway 6 near Waverly.  

    More >>

    One man is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash near 162nd and Highway 6 near Waverly.  

    More >>

  • LSO releases name of motorcycle driver killed in Waverly accident

    LSO releases name of motorcycle driver killed in Waverly accident

    LSO releases name of motorcycle driver killed in Waverly accident

    "It appears Mr. Corum's motorcycle was in the westbound traffic lane we believe he was passing another vehicle when he struck the excursion," said Sheriff Terry Wagner.  LSO says Corum hit a Ford Excursion carrying seven people nearly head on. 

    More >>

    "It appears Mr. Corum's motorcycle was in the westbound traffic lane we believe he was passing another vehicle when he struck the excursion," said Sheriff Terry Wagner.  LSO says Corum hit a Ford Excursion carrying seven people nearly head on. 

    More >>

  • Bystanders restrain jewelry store thief, hold him until police arrive

    Bystanders restrain jewelry store thief, hold him until police arrive

    Bystanders restrain jewelry store thief, hold him until police arrive

    It happened Saturday afternoon at Diamond Master Jewelers on North 48th street. 28–Year–Old Quin Howell asked to see a ring. 

    More >>

    It happened Saturday afternoon at Diamond Master Jewelers on North 48th street. 28–Year–Old Quin Howell asked to see a ring. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.