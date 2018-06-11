Police are investigating stabbing

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on June 8.

They were alerted to the crime when a 25-year-old man showed up at Bryan East Hospital with a stab wound to the left side of his stomach.

Police said his injuries weren't life threatening, but severe enough to be transferred to Bryan West.

He told police said he was stabbed by a man somewhere near N 27th and Dudley, but he didn't tell police who he was with.

Police don't think it was a random attack, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402.441.6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402.475.3600.