Police are investigating stabbing - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police are investigating stabbing

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on June 8. 

They were alerted to the crime when a 25-year-old man showed up at Bryan East Hospital with a stab wound to the left side of his stomach. 

Police said his injuries weren't life threatening, but severe enough to be transferred to Bryan West. 

He told police said he was stabbed by a man somewhere near N 27th and Dudley, but he didn't tell police who he was with. 

Police don't think it was a random attack, the investigation is ongoing. 

 Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402.441.6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402.475.3600.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Names released in deadly motorcycle crash near Waverly

    UPDATE: Names released in deadly motorcycle crash near Waverly

    UPDATE: Names released in deadly motorcycle crash near Waverly

    One man is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash near 162nd and Highway 6 near Waverly.  

    More >>

    One man is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash near 162nd and Highway 6 near Waverly.  

    More >>

  • LSO releases name of motorcycle driver killed in Waverly accident

    LSO releases name of motorcycle driver killed in Waverly accident

    LSO releases name of motorcycle driver killed in Waverly accident

    "It appears Mr. Corum's motorcycle was in the westbound traffic lane we believe he was passing another vehicle when he struck the excursion," said Sheriff Terry Wagner.  LSO says Corum hit a Ford Excursion carrying seven people nearly head on. 

    More >>

    "It appears Mr. Corum's motorcycle was in the westbound traffic lane we believe he was passing another vehicle when he struck the excursion," said Sheriff Terry Wagner.  LSO says Corum hit a Ford Excursion carrying seven people nearly head on. 

    More >>

  • Bystanders restrain jewelry store thief, hold him until police arrive

    Bystanders restrain jewelry store thief, hold him until police arrive

    Bystanders restrain jewelry store thief, hold him until police arrive

    It happened Saturday afternoon at Diamond Master Jewelers on North 48th street. 28–Year–Old Quin Howell asked to see a ring. 

    More >>

    It happened Saturday afternoon at Diamond Master Jewelers on North 48th street. 28–Year–Old Quin Howell asked to see a ring. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.