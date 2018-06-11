LSO releases name of motorcycle driver killed in Waverly accident

Posted By: Rachael Miner

Lancaster county sheriff's office has identified the motorcycle driver as 51–year–old Ronald Corum Jr. of Greenwood.



"It appears Mr. Corum's motorcycle was in the westbound traffic lane we believe he was passing another vehicle when he struck the excursion," said Sheriff Terry Wagner.

LSO says Corum hit a Ford Excursion carrying seven people nearly head on.

Corum was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but died at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV sustained minor injuries.

"There was a family in the other vehicle and they were not injured significantly and they were all looked at the scene and released," said LSO Sergeant Tommy Trotter.

That crash shut down traffic along highway six from 148th to 162nd streets for several hours last night.

All lanes of traffic are reopen.

An autopsy has been ordered for Corum, but the accident is still under investigation.