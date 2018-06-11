Summer food program offers children free food

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Free meals will be available to all children attending programs this summer at specific sites across Nebraska.

Meals will be available through the Summer Food Service Program for Children, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program. The site list found on subsequent pages shows the sponsors, dates, and times that meals will be available to all children.

A number of summer camps and programs are also offering free meals to only those children who are enrolled. Under the USDASummer Food Service Program, free meals are available when 50 percent of the children enrolled at the site meet the federal SummerFood Service Program Eligibility Standards for family income listed in the graph immediately below. The second list in this release shows the sites offering summer camps and programs.

A complete list of sites is available in the attached document.