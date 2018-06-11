Mark Cuban, Warren Buffett eat lunch at Omaha Dairy Queen

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. - An Omaha man got the quite surprise while having lunch at a Dairy Queen near 72nd and Q Monday afternoon.

Clark Ruby says he recognized Buffett's voice and turned around to find Buffett sitting in the booth behind him with Dallas Mavericks owner and fellow billionaire Mark Cuban.

Buffet is a noted lover of DQ and Bershire Hathaway owns the restaurant.

Courtesy: Media Partners KMTV