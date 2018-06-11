Ricketts hosts WWII vet at capitol

Gov. Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs welcomed Sidney Walton to the state capitol Monday.

The 99–year–old from New York is visiting every state and capital in the country as part of his "No Regrets Tour" and Nebraska is the 8th state on his trip.

"We have such a great, great country," Walton said. "It's a pleasure to be here."

Walton's family said he's one of the oldest World War II veterans in the country.

His goal is to visit every state and capital before February 19th, 2019--his 100th birthday--which will also be when he meets President Trump at the White House.