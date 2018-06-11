Charges filed against Trail, Boswell in death of Sydney Loofe - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Charges filed against Trail, Boswell in death of Sydney Loofe

Charges filed against Trail, Boswell in death of Sydney Loofe

Charges were filed on Monday June 11th in Saline County Court in the death of Sydney Loofe. The charges of First Degree Murder and Improper Disposal of Human Skeletal Remains were filed against both Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell.

    •   
