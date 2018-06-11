Kim Jong Un, Trump shake hands, make history

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

ABC News: The landmark meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un is unfolding, bringing the two nations with a history of war-related tensions closer than ever before.

The tete-a-tete follows months of speculation and high-stakes, behind-the-scenes meetings.

Meanwhile, the world watches and waits. Check in here for live updates.

9:12 p.m. EDT / 9:12 a.m. Singapore: Optimistic about a "great discussion"

Cameras followed the two leaders into the closed door meeting, and they both made brief, optimistic remarks before shaking hands once again.

"I feel really great, we're going to have a great discussion," Trump said while sitting beside Kim Jong Un.

"It's my honor and we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt," Trump said.

Kim Jong Un then shared some thoughts, which were communicated through a translator. He spoke of "old prejudices and practices" creating obstacles in the past.

9:04 p.m. EDT / 9:04 a.m. Singapore: The historic shake

Just minutes after arriving at the hotel, Trump and Kim shook hands in front of a display of flags of both countries.

Neither man appeared to smile during the actual handshake, but as they moved off to the side after the shake they broke out grins.

They have now left into a closed-door meeting.

9:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 a.m. Singapore: Both leaders arrive

Kim Jong Un was the first of the two leaders to arrive at the Capella, at roughly 8:55 a.m. local time, and Trump followed roughly five minutes later.

