Two Lincoln veterans stop jewelry thief, hold him until police come

One man is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash near 162nd and Highway 6 near Waverly.More >>
Monday, charges were filed in Saline County Court in the death of Sydney Loofe.More >>
"It appears Mr. Corum's motorcycle was in the westbound traffic lane we believe he was passing another vehicle when he struck the excursion," said Sheriff Terry Wagner. LSO says Corum hit a Ford Excursion carrying seven people nearly head on.More >>
An Omaha man got the quite surprise while having lunch at a Dairy Queen near 72nd and Q Monday afternoon.More >>
It happened Saturday afternoon at Diamond Master Jewelers on North 48th street. 28–Year–Old Quin Howell asked to see a ring.More >>
Aaron Bush and Christian Calvert were cleaning out their work trucks Saturday when they heard the yelling.More >>
Lincoln Police say they found a 33-year-old man suffering multiple stab wounds in the 2500 block of Theresa Street in North Lincoln. Officials say he was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, but needed surgery.More >>
Eight–year–old Lastara was struck by a car while riding at the intersection of North 31st and Fair Streets. "My sister was crossing the road this way and the car swerved and the bike fell over her and she went flying to straight back on the curve and everything," said Izaiah Yates, Lastara's older brother.More >>
A Lincoln orthopedic surgeon has begun offering the new Iovera treatment within the last few weeks.More >>
Hot & humid today with some spotty storms this evening...More >>
