Lincoln woman shares personal experience with Alzheimer's

Monday, charges were filed in Saline County Court in the death of Sydney Loofe.More >>
Aaron Bush and Christian Calvert were cleaning out their work trucks Saturday when they heard the yelling.More >>
This was an operation of the Central Region of the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force.More >>
An Omaha man got the quite surprise while having lunch at a Dairy Queen near 72nd and Q Monday afternoon.More >>
Courtesy ABC News: President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a first, historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018. President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new U.S.-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime...More >>
Eight–year–old Lastara was struck by a car while riding at the intersection of North 31st and Fair Streets. "My sister was crossing the road this way and the car swerved and the bike fell over her and she went flying to straight back on the curve and everything," said Izaiah Yates, Lastara's older brother.More >>
A Lincoln orthopedic surgeon has begun offering the new Iovera treatment within the last few weeks.More >>
One man is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash near 162nd and Highway 6 near Waverly.More >>
Mostly sunny, slightly cooler with less humidity...More >>
