Lincoln woman shares personal experience with Alzheimer's

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

Katie Hague is no stranger to the confusion Alzheimer's disease can bring.

It all started with her great grandparents.

"When I was four, we would go and visit them all the time and I remember I used to get really frustrated because they would continuously ask me how old I was and I just remember saying, 'Grandma weren't you listening? I told you I was four!'" she recalled.

Now, she faces the same battle with her mom, who is only 58 and was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer's a few years ago.

"It's one thing too when it's your grandparents, your great grandparents, you're like 'Oh they're older, it just seems more reasonable for something like that to be happening', but then when it's your mom, it kind of has just really changed everything," Katie said.

Last year, Katie and her mom celebrated The Longest Day, held on June 21st every year.

It's not only the summer solstice - which is the longest day of the year - but it represents how when living with Alzheimer's, every day is the longest day.

"My mom and I got tattoos last year, something I've been convincing my mom to do for years and years and years, so we both got elephant tattoos last year because elephants never forget!"

This year, they're taking a trip to Oregon to visit family, something her mom loves to do.

It's that sense of normalcy Katie says is important to their relationship.

"Just really doing the same things we used to always do and just making sure we make time for that," she said.

She wants people to take the time to learn something about Alzheimer's during the awareness month of June.

While a cure would be the best outcome, a way to slow down the disease is her hope for the future.

"That's really most important to me since my mom is so young, just that we can raise some awareness and learn more about it in order to help slow that down a little bit."

To learn more about the Alzheimer's Association and how you can get involved, go to https://www.alz.org/nebraska/.