Court records unsealed in the death of Sydney Loofe

Court records in the case of the death of Sydney Loofe were unsealed Tuesday morning. These documents detail incidents leading up to Sydney’s death, including that her body was dismembered, parts were put into trash bags, and scattered around rural Clay County.

The records state that Bailey Boswell was using the name Audrey to communicate with Sydney through Tinder. Almost 140 messages were sent between Boswell and Loofe from November 11th, 2017 to November 16th, 2017.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from November 15th, 2017, of Aubrey Trail and Bowell buying tools and supplies used to dismember and dispose of Sydney Loofe's body.

A forensic pathologist who did the autopsy determined the cause of death was homicidal violence including strangulation.

Trail also told FBI investigators he strangled Sydney Loofe to death with an extension cord. He said Boswell helped in cleaning up the crime scene and disposing Loofe’s body

Aubrey Trail was charged with first degree murder and improper burial in Saline County Court Tuesday morning. He turned down the offer of a court appointed attorney. He is being held without bond. His next court appearance is set for June 19th.

Bailey Boswell was also charged with first degree murder and improper burial in Saline County Court. She requested a court appointed attorney. She is being held without bond. Her next court appearance is set for June 19th.