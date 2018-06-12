Grain elevator comes down in South Sioux City

Families in South Sioux City are breathing a sigh of relief today.



Two weeks after an explosion, a grain elevator came down.

The explosion happened May 29th. One person was hurt.

A demo company has been working almost non–stop to make cuts to the building's strong points to try and pull it down.

Families in 25 homes near the structure, can finally go back home tonight.



"A gas company will be coming in tomorrow morning to come into the streets, breach the streets. they have necessary valving they need to get to now that it's safe and then they can get back to the other two streets and get the new valves put in there so they can energize those homes with gas," said Clint Merithew, South Sioux City Fire Chief.

The rest of the elevator will come down this week with widespread clean up to follow.

