Equitherapy fundraiser at Cowboy Chicken

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Cowboy Chicken is hosting a Cash for a Cause for the Equitherapy Group.

This group uses horses in their therapy for children and adults.

They will be donating 15% of the nights sales to this organization.

Meanwhile their will be two horses (Bandit and Tonto) at Cowboy Chicken to help support the cause. 

The event is happening June 12th from 5 to 8pm.

